Kerri Einarson wins 3rd consecutive Canadian women's curling championship
Kerri Einarson's Team Canada held off a late rally by Krista McCarville of Northern Ontario for a 9-6 victory to win her third consecutive Scotties Tournament of Hearts Sunday night in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Einarson's rink hugged in celebration after the final stone.
Einarson took an 8-6 lead into the final end but McCarville had last rock. Team Canada buried a rock on the button early. It was touched by a Northern Ontario stone and another Team Canada rock.
McCarville tried a raise takeout with her last rock but failed to move the Team Canada stone, giving up the steal of one.
Einarson's rink of third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Meilleur from Gimli, Man., advanced to the final at the Fort Williams Gardens with a 8-4 win over Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick during the afternoon semifinal.
Einarson, appearing in just her fifth Scotties, defeated Ontario's Rachel Homan for the championship in 2020 and 2021. She lost in the 2018 final.
She joins an elite group of curlers who won three consecutive titles.
Saskatchewan's Vera Pezer won three titles between 1971 and 1973 while Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones won championships between 2008 and 2010. Colleen Jones of Nova Scotia won four consecutive titles beginning in 2001.
McCarville and her rink of third Kendra Lilly, second Ashley Sippala and lead Sarah Potts, reached the final with a 9-8, extra-end win over Crawford Saturday night in a game she trailed by four points at one time.
Each shot from the hometown favourites, who curl out of the Fort William Curling Club, drew cheers and the clanging of a cow bell from a crowd of around 350 allowed into the building under COVID-19 protocols.
Trailing by three points in the eighth end, McCarville made a clutch shot to move two Team Canada rocks. When the dust cleared it looked like she might have scored three but a measurement left her with two, cutting the lead to 7-6.
Team Canada gambled in the ninth. Einarson opted to remove a Northern Ontario rock with her last shot, hoping one of her stones at the top of the house was biting the ring. She made the takeout, but a measurement showed the rock was outside the ring. Einarson took the point to lead 8-6 but lost the hammer for the final end.
The teams swapped points in the first two ends. Einarson used a takeout to score two in the third for a 3-1 lead. Facing two Team Canada rocks, McCarville drew to the four-foot for a point in the fourth.
In the fifth end Team Canada's front end made some early ticks to set up an easy takeout for Einarson to score three and take a 6-2 lead. Einarson then just missed on a double takeout in the sixth end, leaving McCarville a draw for two points, cutting the lead to 6-4.
Northern Ontario managed to hold Team Canada to a single in the seventh. McCarville buried her last shot in the house, forcing Einarson into a draw that slid too far. Team Canada went ahead 7-4 but McCarville took back the hammer.
It was the second time McCarville reached the final in her ninth Scotties appearance. She lost the 2016 championship to Chelsea Carey's Alberta rink and finished third in 2010.
McCarville finished the round-robin portion of the tournament third in Pool A with a 5-3 record. She defeated Tracy Fleury's Wild Card 1 8-3 in Friday night's opening round of the playoffs.
Einarson's rink was a perfect 8-0 during the round robin before losing 8-6 to Crawford in Friday's playoff. She bounced back to beat Fleury 11-6 Saturday afternoon.
Crawford and her rink of third Sylvie Quillian, second Jill Babin and lead Katie Forward finished the round-robin portion second in Pool A with a 6-3 record.
She advanced to the playoffs for the first time in her 10th Scotties appearance and hoped to be the first New Brunswick rink to reach the final since Heidi Hanlon lost to B.C.'s Julie Sutton in 1991.
"I wouldn't say we met our expectations," said Crawford. "We did our best and Kerri's team played amazing. We had a hard time getting those opportunities for multiple (points). I'm proud of the team for the way we finished out this week."
Due to COVID-19 concerns the round-robin portion of the tournament was held without fans or media in the building. A limited number of volunteers registered for the competition and junior curlers from the area were allowed to attend the playoffs.
The Scotties champion will represent Canada at the 2022 Women's Curling Championship in Prince George, B.C., from March 19-27.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2022.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police target fuel supply for 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa
Protesters tell CTV News Ottawa police seized 3,200 litres of fuel during a raid at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road Sunday evening.
Several people arrested for bringing gas to 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators in Ottawa, police say
Demonstrators have been using vehicles, wagons and sleds to transport gasoline cans and propane canisters to trucks inside the 'red zone' around Parliament Hill.
Many B.C. residents struggling as flood relief funds are slow to come
The road to recovery after devastating floods in British Columbia last year has been long and extremely difficult for many people hard hit by the disaster, with many still not having received any recovery funds.
Kerri Einarson wins third consecutive Canadian women's curling championship
Kerri Einarson's Team Canada held off a late rally by Krista McCarville of Northern Ontario for a 9-6 victory to win her third consecutive Scotties Tournament of Hearts Sunday night in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Protests spread to more Canadian cities as Ottawa churches close their doors
The so-called Freedom Convoy rolled into the nation's capital last weekend, and while some people went home over the course of the week, participation surged anew, with police estimating that thousands were part of the weekend crowd.
Peng Shuai says allegation was 'enormous misunderstanding'
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has told a French newspaper that international concern over her well-being is based on 'an enormous misunderstanding' and she denied having accused a Chinese official of sexual assault.
Manitoba man charged in connection with hit-and-run at Freedom Convoy protest
A 42-year-old man from Headingley, Man., is facing 11 charges in connection with a hit-and-run that injured four people outside the Manitoba Legislature.
'Hate is being emboldened': Singh on NDP's push to ban hate symbols
The federal NDP is advocating for the government to ban the display of three different hate symbols, which leader Jagmeet Singh says are being used to mobilize movements.
Richard Berthelsen: A Platinum Jubilee toast to the Queen of Canada
For Canadians, the Queen seems like a much-loved great grandmother we may not have seen as often during the pandemic years, royal commentator Richard Berthelsen writes in his latest column on CTVNews.ca.
Regina
-
First few days of Frost Festival draws big crowds
The first weekend of Regina’s first ever Frost Festival saw crowds of people across the city enjoying winter.
-
724 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Sask.
The province has reported 724 new COVID-19 cases, as well as six deaths according to Sunday’s update.
-
Riders hang onto defensive lineman Pete Robertson
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive lineman Pete Robertson to a contract extension.
Saskatoon
-
Police target fuel supply for 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa
Protesters tell CTV News Ottawa police seized 3,200 litres of fuel during a raid at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road Sunday evening.
-
Saskatoon residents show support for Ukraine in march to City Hall
As part of a national call to action, around 100 people showed up at River Landing in Saskatoon as part of the Stand with Ukraine Campaign.
-
Protests spread to more Canadian cities as Ottawa churches close their doors
The so-called Freedom Convoy rolled into the nation's capital last weekend, and while some people went home over the course of the week, participation surged anew, with police estimating that thousands were part of the weekend crowd.
Northern Ontario
-
Police target fuel supply for 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa
Protesters tell CTV News Ottawa police seized 3,200 litres of fuel during a raid at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road Sunday evening.
-
Miners who inhaled McIntyre Powder now guaranteed WSIB benefits
After years of calling on the Ontario government to acknowledge the destructive health impacts of McIntyre Powder on miners who were forced to inhale it to keep their jobs, those affected will now have easier access to occupational illness benefits.
-
Sudbury community rallies in support of Ukraine
Approximately 100 people gathered outside Saint Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sudbury on Sunday to show support for the people of Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
'Now is not the time': Alberta doctors offer perspectives on when to lift COVID-19 restrictions
As Alberta is poised to relax some public health restrictions, some doctors are urging the province not to move too fast toward
-
Alberta’s Ukrainian community stands together as fears over Russian invasion grow
Dozens gathered at Hawrelak Park on Sunday, calling on the Canadian government to aid Ukraine’s fight in keeping Russia out of the country.
-
'We are still grieving': Search continues for carjacker that killed Red Deer woman
The central Alberta family of a 30-year-old woman killed during a carjacking continues to grieve and search for answers.
Toronto
-
Does 'learning to live with COVID' mean returning to life like it was in 2019?
Ontarians have recently started hearing their top health and government officials speak of "learning to live with COVID-19," but what does that mean?
-
Man arrested after allegedly throwing feces at another person during Toronto convoy protest
A 34-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly hurled feces at another person during the Toronto convoy protest on Saturday, police said.
-
Ontario NDP delegates affirm Andrea Horwath's leadership at convention
Ontario's New Democrats have affirmed Andrea Horwath's leadership.
Calgary
-
Dozens attend 'Stand With Ukraine' protest in downtown Calgary
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress staged a protest in Calgary, showing its support for Ukraine.
-
Firefighter killed, chief injured in fire truck rollover east of Castor, Alta.
Town of Castor officials say a firefighter was killed and the community's fire chief was injured in a crash on Highway 599 last week.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warm but windy week, including double-digit highs
There’s a stretch of unusually warm weather ahead, accompanied by gusty westerly winds.
Montreal
-
Quebec version of ‘freedom convoy’ draws to a close as police issue warnings
Quebec City police officers echoed actions of their counterparts in Ottawa going truck to truck issuing courtesy warnings to those involved in the trucker convoy, advising that their rigs are parked illegally and they should move or face fines or worse.
-
Liberals fire back at Quebec government with parody ad after cancelled Dawson expansion
In the wake of Quebec’s decision to cancel a Dawson College expansion in favour of French-language CEGEPs, the Liberals (QLP) fired back at the government through a new ad.
-
Quebec reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop again
Quebec reported on Sunday that 22 more people have died due to COVID-19, as hospitalizations in the province continue to drop.
Ottawa
-
Police target fuel supply for 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa
Protesters tell CTV News Ottawa police seized 3,200 litres of fuel during a raid at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road Sunday evening.
-
Several people arrested for bringing gas to 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators in Ottawa, police say
Demonstrators have been using vehicles, wagons and sleds to transport gasoline cans and propane canisters to trucks inside the 'red zone' around Parliament Hill.
-
CF Rideau Centre will remain closed as 'Freedom Convoy' protest continues in downtown Ottawa
Cadillac Fairview said in a statement that authorities "cannot provide any assurances that it is safe" to open the Rideau Centre amid the "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 mandates.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds ride in Halifax 'Freedom Convoy' Sunday
Hundreds of decorated vehicles paraded through Halifax as part of a 'Freedom Convoy' on Sunday.
-
N.B. reports one additional death due to COVID-19 on Sunday
New Brunswick reported one additional death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
-
N.S. reports 95 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Sunday
Nova Scotia is reporting a total of 95 people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit on Sunday. This includes 13 people in the ICU.
Kitchener
-
Local business owners happy to get back to work after latest wave of restrictions
Following the first full weekend since indoor businesses reopened to the public, local owners said things are running smoothly.
-
Q and A: Waterloo regional police discuss startling rate of robberies to start 2022
According to police, the Region of Waterloo is facing a severe spike in robberies during the first leg of 2022.
-
10-year anniversary of fatal crash in Hampstead, Ont.
Sunday marked the sombre 10-year anniversary of the horrific crash that killed 11 people in the community of Hampstead, Ont.
Vancouver
-
New report scores B.C. a 'D' on vaccinating seniors
A report conducted by a national seniors' advocacy organization suggests B.C. is not vaccinating seniors at an adequate rate.
-
'Frightening and concerning': VPD grapples with rise in unprovoked stranger attacks
Since the start of 2022, surveillance videos of two disturbing random attacks in Vancouver have been widely circulated online and in the media, sending shockwaves through the city.
-
Owner of stranded barge in Vancouver's English Bay plans to remove it in pieces
The next chapter in the saga of the English Bay barge could begin in the next month or so, the vessel's owner says.
Vancouver Island
-
Researchers race to study probiotic before white-nose syndrome spreads to B.C. bats
Researchers say a deadly fungus that has nearly wiped out a North American bat species hasn't yet spread to British Columbia, giving them valuable time to study whether probiotics prevent the disease.
-
Victoria considers pilot project to minimize conflict with off-leash dogs on Dallas Road
The waterfront park along Dallas Road is one of Victoria's most popular places to take a peaceful walk, but some users say things are anything but peaceful along the grassy stretch from Cook Street to Clover Point because of off-leash dogs.
-
Many B.C. residents struggling as flood relief funds are slow to come
The road to recovery after devastating floods in British Columbia last year has been long and extremely difficult for many people hard hit by the disaster, with many still not having received any recovery funds.