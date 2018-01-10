Kids Help Phone is launching a text service to help kids in crisis.

The service, called Crisis Text Line powered by Kids Help Phone, is being launched as a five-month trial in Manitoba, with plans to launch across Canada later in the year.

The organization says research suggests 42 per cent of young people facing a problem would rather write than speak about it, and “71 percent said they would welcome a texting option.” It is partnering with the US-based Crisis Text Line to bring the service to Canada.

The US help service launched in 2013, and has processed 58 million crisis messages since then.

Young people using the new service will be assisted by volunteer crisis responders who have been screened and received 36 hours in online training. Youth will be able to text their problem to a short code, without need of Wi-Fi or a data plan, and all texts between youth and responders are confidential.

Kids Help Phone is recruiting volunteers for the service who must commit to a minimum of four hours a week of service.