WINNIPEG -- Lagimodiere Boulevard at Dawson Road was closed to traffic Friday afternoon due to a train derailment.

As of 2 p.m., one lane was open in each direction, and police are on scene directing traffic.

According to CN, 12 empty grain cars derailed near Lagimodiere. They were no dangerous goods or fires, and no one was hurt.

It says the road closure wass a precautionary measure.

Reroutes were in effect.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.