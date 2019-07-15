

A lightning strike might be what caused a fire in a Winnipeg home’s attic, according to the city.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service went to the house in the 100 block of Gordon Avenue just after 8 a.m. on Monday.

The City of Winnipeg said fire crews launched an offensive attack on the fire, which was mostly contained to the home’s attic.

The fire was under control just before 8:50 a.m., but the house was significantly damaged. No damage estimates are currently available.

Everyone in the home got out before firefighters arrived and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, though the city notes in a news release that initial observation show it may have been caused by lightning during Monday morning’s thunderstorm.