WINNIPEG -- A local toy and game store is seeing an uptick in sales despite the pandemic. Kite and Kaboodle is selling toys, games and a lot of puzzles. The more complicated puzzles which require more time are especially popular right now.

Kite and Kaboodle co-owner Jim Cordingley says if you’ve got the time, he’s got the puzzles to fill it.

“Puzzles for some reason or other, everybody feels like they need to do a puzzle or two. Sometimes it’s a stack of puzzles but everybody’s enjoying them, “ said Cordingley.

Cordingley says customers are looking for puzzles the whole family can work on together.

“We have puzzles that are typically, like a thousand piece puzzles but we also have puzzles that are like 350 pieces, divided into three different sizes of pieces so a younger child can work with an adult or a senior on it. It all works together and they can all do one puzzle,” said Cordingley.

He says customers are also favouring what he called quality puzzles, meaning the pieces fit together well and the materials they’re made from are more durable.

Board games are also popular right now at Cordingley’s store. He says with more people at home these days, they’re looking for new ways to occupy themselves.

“When you’re inside by yourself, or with a small group and you want something to fill your time, you’ve got a lot of time. And most people are good at filling a bit of time here and there, but when you’ve got so much of it it’s nice to have something you can go back to. And that’s why the puzzles are great because you can spend an hour on it and walk away, come back to it and spend a few more hours on it, “ said Cordingley.

The store is accepting orders with curbside pickup. All you have to do is call the store and a staff member will help you out.