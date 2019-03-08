Long cracks and pothole patches fill Cork Ave. in Winnipeg's Margaret Park neighbourhood.

Homeowner Ivan Derlago says the street has seen better days.

"It's well overdue as you can see the patches, you could see more in the summer," said Derlago.

Mynarski Councillor Ross Eadie tells CTV News, Cork was set for reconstruction this year. But because of the ongoing funding flap between the city and province, it could now be deferred.

Derlago is disappointed.

"Right on the corner there I don't know, they've repaired it many times but there's many times you could have easily broken an axle," said Derlago.

Winnipeg's 2019 budget cut roads spending. Mayor Brian Bowman says it's because of a $40 million hole in provincial funding.

"It's not good, it's a terrible situation for us to be in," said Bowman.

As a result, the city says up to 53 residential streets and 11 lanes won't get fixed, almost all of the ones on the local roads list this year.

"For what most Winnipeggers think of in terms of local roads, what I would think of , yeah it's completely decimated."

Beyond that the city says the bulk of the roads money will go towards larger regional streets.

"It is disappointing, this is directly attributable to the shortfall of $40 million dollars from 2018 in provincial funding for roads," said Winnipeg Finance Chair Scott Gillingham.

The province disputes the city's math saying it's fulflled its previous funding commitments to the city. Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding says its time the city got its financial house in order.

"The City of Winnipeg makes funding decisions for themselves, they're the most generously funded city in all of the province of Manitoba," said Fielding.

Ivan Derlago isn't taking sides. He suggests there's enough blame to go around.

"I don't like the games that the premier and the mayor are playing, I don't know who's playing, there seems to be a bit of discord there to put it mildly," said Derlago.

The city says some residential streets will get a facelift. $3 million worth of asphalt overlay will be done on residential streets to be spread equally across the councillor wards. Industrial roads considered local streets will also get fixed.