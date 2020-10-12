WINNIPEG -- A Winnipegger has transformed his home into a scene out of The Lord of the Rings.

“I’ve read The Lord of the Rings probably about a dozen times, I started reading it when I was 12,” Hardy Groening told CTV News Saturday.

His life-long fascination with J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic turned into a hobbit-inspired home renovation project nearly two decades ago, after the first Lord of the Rings movie was released.

The labour of love has grown ever since.

“

Hardy Groening has spent years doing "Middle Earth" inspired home renovations.

"The neighbours are somewhat amused. In fact this morning we already had people stopping by asking to take photos.”

To recreate "the shire" Groening has added a round front door his home, a circular deck and hanging plants.

The Hobbit-themed project is a combination of two passion. The Lord of the Rings enthusiast is also a wood carver.

“I used to make wooden puzzles back when I was 12 and 13. So the interest in creating things that puzzle other people, I think that’s where my enjoyment is.”

While Groening enjoys generating curiosity among the public, he says his most important audience is his family.

“Everything I do, I do for the grandkids.”

The Winnipegger has more add-ons planned for Halloween.

“Several years ago someone gave me a t-shirt that said ‘king of unfinished projects.’ That is me,” said Groening.