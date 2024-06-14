Louise Bridge to shut down for maintenance

The Louise Bridge is set to shut down for two weeks for annual maintenance.

The city said the closure will begin June 17 at 6 a.m. and will stay closed until 6 p.m. on June 28.

Motorists should allow for additional travel time to reach their destinations, officials say.

Those travelling downtown from westbound Nairn Avenue or from southbound Stadacona Street should use Midwinter Avenue to the Disraeli Bridge as an alternative route.

“Pedestrian access will remain on one side of the bridge throughout the road closure. Signage will indicate which side is to be used at any given time,” the city said in a news release.