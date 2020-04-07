WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested a man after receiving reports that a suspect had been pointing a sawed off shotgun at a person driving by.

Police told CTV News the incident happened on Monday evening around 7 p.m. in the area of Furby Street and Sara Avenue. Police said a suspect was spotted with a sawed-off shot gun.

"At one point he pointed it at a male driving by him," Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service said in an emailed statement to CTV News.

Officers said they located a 28-year-old-man at a residence in the 100 block of Furby Street, and found a sawed-off shotgun nearby.

Justin Lyle Patchinose is facing charges of pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon, possessing a firearm contrary to prohibition order, and possession knowing it is unauthorized or prohibited.

The charges against him have not been proven in court. Police said he was detained in custody.