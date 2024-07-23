Man charged in death of fellow Stony Mountain inmate: RCMP

A 22-year-old inmate at Stony Mountain Institution has been charged in the death of another prisoner.

On July 22, Mounties were called to reports of a serious assault at the prison. A 37-year-old man was found injured and later died in hospital.

RCMP investigators charged 22-year-old Nukota Peters with second-degree murder on Thursday. He remains in custody.

Mounties said they’re still investigating the inmate’s death.