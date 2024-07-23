WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man charged in death of fellow Stony Mountain inmate: RCMP

    The Stony Mountain Institution on July 17, 2023. (Source: Zachary Kitchen/CTV News) The Stony Mountain Institution on July 17, 2023. (Source: Zachary Kitchen/CTV News)
    Share

    A 22-year-old inmate at Stony Mountain Institution has been charged in the death of another prisoner.

    On July 22, Mounties were called to reports of a serious assault at the prison. A 37-year-old man was found injured and later died in hospital.

    RCMP investigators charged 22-year-old Nukota Peters with second-degree murder on Thursday. He remains in custody.

    Mounties said they’re still investigating the inmate’s death.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News