Man charged in previous shooting deaths arrested for third fatal shooting

A Winnipeg man previously arrested and charged in connection with two fatal shootings in the city has been arrested for first-degree murder related to a third shooting in March.

Maxim Dale Garneau, 27, was arrested Tuesday at the Winnipeg Remand Centre in connection with the shooting death of Robert Clayton Smith on March 16, 2024.

Smith, 35, was found unresponsive in a suite in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Garneau was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with two separate shootings.

The first shooting took place on Sept. 10, 2023. Daniel Raymond Garvey-Rodriguez, 25, was found dead on College Avenue.

The second shooting took place on March 18, 2024, in the 1200 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Edgar Allan Bear, 56, was found dead in a home.

Police said the three homicides are not linked to each other.

None of the charges against Garneau have been proven in court.