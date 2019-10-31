WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said Thursday that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing of a 3-year-old boy.

Police were called to Pritchard Avenue at around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday morning, where the boy was found with serious upper body injuries and rushed to hospital.

As of Thursday morning, he remained in grave condition.

Police said the suspect knew the boy’s family, and had previously been in a relationship with the boy’s mother.

She was allegedly assaulted before the child was attacked.

Daniel Jensen, 33, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

He has been charged with attempted murder, assault cause bodily harm as well as charges related to breaching court conditions and a probation order.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.