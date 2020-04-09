WINNIPEG -- Manitoba courts announced Thursday, effective April 14th no more than two support workers per accused or victim will be allowed into court proceedings unless a child witness was to appear on a matter.

In that case, a maximum of two support workers would be allowed to attend proceedings.

The new restriction was put into place after a meeting Thursday with Manitoba Justice, Court Administration, and other stakeholders.

They said the move was put in place to help flatten the COVID-19 curve and protect those who need to appear or work at the courthouse.

Previously, in March, the court reduced the number of people allowed in any court hearings.

While that meant the general public was not allowed into open court, the media was still allowed in because the open court principle had to still be honored.