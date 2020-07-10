Advertisement
Manitoba hits 10 consecutive days without a new COVID-19 case
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 12:25PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Health officials with the province announced that for the 10th consecutive day, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.
The announcement was made in a media bulletin on Friday.
Manitoba has seen 325 cases since early March.
There are currently four active cases in the province and 314 people have recovered. The death toll remains at seven.
On Thursday, 928 tests were performed, which brings the total to 69,036 tests since early February.