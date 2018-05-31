Manitoba Hydro is challenging an order to freeze electricity rates for First Nations communities.

A month ago the Public Utilities Board ruled Hydro must create an On Reserve First Nations customer class with a zero per cent rate increase for 2018/19 to deal with energy poverty.

Now the Crown corporation has filed a "review and vary directive" with the PUB pertaining to the order. Hydro argues the utilities board does not have jurisdiction to make this kind of ruling and has made an error in law.

The PUB argues it has broad jurisdictional powers under the Manitoba Hydro Act.

A panel will now be put in place to deal with the review.

If Hydro is unsuccessful it can go to court.

The PUB ruling from May 1 increased rates by 3.6 per cent, less than half of what Hydro requested.

At the time, Hydro said that would contribute to projected debt levels of up to $27 billion.