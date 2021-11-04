Manitoba Legions to hold Remembrance Day ceremonies

WINNIPEG -

On the eleventh day of the eleventh month, Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country mark the sacrifice of those who have fallen and honour veterans who still stand.

This year, many larger ceremonies have been cancelled due to pandemic restrictions, including the ceremony at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg.

In Brandon, there will be a Remembrance Day service at the Keystone Centre similar to the ones pre-pandemic, but will follow all current Manitoba public health orders.

The Royal Canadian Legion will be going ahead with several smaller ceremonies at its branches.

Here is a list:

- Charleswood Branch #100 – Oak Park High School, Limited capacity to the fully vaccinated;

- Elmwood Branch #9 – 920 Nairn Avenue, Capacity limited to 150 - fully vaccinated;

- Henderson Highway Branch #215 - 215 Maxwell King Drive, Limited capacity to the fully vaccinated;

- Norwood/St. Boniface Branch #43, 134 Marion Street, 50 per cent capacity at branch - fully vaccinated only;

- St. James Branch #4, 1755 Portage Avenue, 50 per cent capacity at branch - fully vaccinated only;

- Transcona Branch #7, 117 Regent Avenue East, private ceremony – invite-only;

- West Kildonan Branch #30, 1748 Main Street, Limited capacity to the fully vaccinated;

- Winnipeg South Osborne Branch #252, 426 Osborne Street, Limited capacity to the fully vaccinated;

- Stonewall Branch #52, 459 Main St. Stonewall, Limited capacity to the fully vaccinated.