WINNIPEG -- A member of the Manitoba legislature wants the Canadian heritage minister to remove two poems from the Parliamentary Poet Laureate website that were written by the killer of an Indigenous woman.

Nahanni Fontaine says the inclusion of works by Stephen Brown, including one about a prostitute, constitutes "blatant disrespect" for Brown's victim as well as missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Brown, who changed his name from Steven Kummerfield, was convicted of manslaughter in the 1995 beating death of Pamela George, a First Nations woman.

The two pieces are among "Poems Selected by George Elliot Clarke" on the website and were posted in 2017 when Clarke was parliamentary poet laureate.

Last week, Clarke cancelled a lecture about Indigenous justice issues at the University of Regina following outrage over his working relationship and friendship with Brown