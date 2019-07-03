The owners of a building that once housed Indigenous children in care have filed a $7 million-plus lawsuit against the premier.

That after the Pallister government introduced a law in the spring to allow it to break a long-term lease for the property.

The Government of Manitoba, Finance Minister Scott Fielding and Scott Sinclair, deputy minister of Crown services, are also named as defendants in the suit over 800 Adele Avenue.

The statement of claim says the property owners are seeking more than $6 million in special damages, including $4,245,000 it says accounts for the balance owing on the lease.

They’re also seeking another $1 million in punitive damages.

The claim also seeks unspecified damages for alleged “misfeasance of public office,” defamation and “interference in economic relations by unlawful means,” and other means of restitution, including an order directing the defendants to apologize.

The owners of the building are listed as a numbered Manitoba company, Peter Ginakes and Ken Cranwill.

In May, Cranwill told CTV News the owners had put $1.5 in renovations to meet the needs of the First Nations of Southern Manitoba Child and Family Services Authority, which signed a 20-year lease with a numbered company that was originally set to run until 2029.

At the time, Fielding said the lease and its terms were not in the public interest, while the premier said the contract wasn’t justifiable and the residential area of the property wasn’t “appropriate for the stated care that it was supposed to be providing for vulnerable children.”

Those comments are among several quotes listed in the lawsuit as alleged examples of defamation.

In late May, the former head of the CFS agency that signed the deal, Elsie Flette, called the province’s legislation to terminate the deal “outrageous.”

It would see the lease end on Nov. 30.

Children in care distressed by move, lawsuit alleges

The claim alleges the deputy minister of Crown services met with the building owners in February of 2019 in an attempt to get them to sign an agreement to end the lease.

It also alleges that at around the same time, the province sent down orders for the building to be vacated, leading children in care to be moved out “in a precipitous manner leaving the Property in a state of significant disrepair and causing distress to the children themselves.”

None of the aforementioned allegations have been tested in court.

CTV News has reached out to the province for comment.

-With files from CTV's Jeff Keele