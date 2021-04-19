WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Last week, Roussin said more public health restrictions could be coming if the daily case count continued to increase and variants of concern became more common.

"Right now we are facing a third wave. And so we really have to double down to stop this transmission right now, so we don't have to revert to some of the tightest restrictions we have had in the past," Roussin said at a news conference on Monday, April 12.

"The way the numbers are looking, the way the variants are being transmitted in other jurisdictions, we really are moving towards that very need."

Monday’s news conference comes after a weekend with 353 new cases of COVID-19 – 183 on Saturday and 170 on Sunday.

This brings the total number of active cases in Manitoba to 1,688 and the five-day test positivity rate to 5.6 per cent.

Over the weekend, health officials also reported four additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 959.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 36,159 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.