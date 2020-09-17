WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is warning the public to be on the lookout for a suspect considered to be dangerous, after a deadly shooting in Grand Rapids, Man.

On Tuesday, RCMP issued an arrest warrant for Rodney Cain Mcnabb on charges of second-degree murder. RCMP said officers are actively looking for Mcnabb, and are asking for the public's help.

Mcnabb is described as being six-feet tall, about 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. RCMP said he is believed to be in the Winnipeg area.

"He is considered a danger to the public," RCMP said in a news release. "If seen, do not approach, call police immediately."

This comes after a fatal shooting at a home on River Road in the community of Grand Rapids on July 5.

A 31-year-old man was found at the home and taken to a nursing station where he died from his injuries.

RCMP said his death is a homicide.

Anyone with information on Mcnabb's whereabouts is asked to call Grand Rapids RCMP at 204-639-2467, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or the secure tip online.