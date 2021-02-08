WINNIPEG -- The province is set to provide its daily COVID-19 update Monday afternoon from the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will speak at 12:30 p.m.

CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Sunday, the province recorded 80 new cases and four deaths. The case count was the lowest single-day total since Oct. 19, 2020.

There have been 30,237 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 846 people have died.

Manitobans are also waiting to hear more about the potential of restrictions being loosened in the coming days.

Last week, Roussin and Premier Brian Pallister said they wanted to hear from people in the province about the proposed changes for the next round of health orders.

Manitoba would stay under the Code Red designation but some changes could come into effect such as restaurants and lounges being allowed to open at 25 per cent capacity as long as the visitors are from the same household.

Nail salons, tattoo parlours and gyms could also open at 25 per cent capacity. Only one-on-one training would be permitted at gyms, and No group classes would be allowed.

Manitoba is also looking at letting places of worship reopen at 10 per cent capacity or 50 people.

Roussin previously said officials have not seen a spike in COVID-19 cases since the first round of reopening and he feels the province continues to move in the right direction.

The current round of health orders are set to expire on Feb. 12, 2021.

- With files from CTV's Mason DePatie and Danton Unger.