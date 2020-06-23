WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba has announced the end of the controversial practice of birth alerts will move forward after being delayed for more than two months.

On Tuesday, Families Minister Heather Stefanson and Bobbette Shoffner, executive director of the Mount Carmel Clinic announced the changes will take effect on June 30.

"Our government believes that strong families are the cornerstone of our province and we understand that to strengthen our families we need to ensure they are supported by the community organizations that serve at-risk parents and children each and every day in our communities," Stefanson said.

This came after the province previously announced it would put an end to the practice, which allows hospitals to flag new mothers to child welfare agencies, on April 1. That deadline was pushed back due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

At the time, Stefanson said Manitoba will end birth alerts once it’s safe and feasible to do so.

The province said in May 2020, four birth alerts were issued. This is compared to 38 birth alerts that were issued during May 2019.

In addition to the ending of birth alerts, the province has announced it is investing $400,000 to double the capacity of the Mothering Project (Manito Ikwe Kagiikwe) at the Mount Carmel Clinic. The program helps connect vulnerable mothers with services and programs to support health and wellness for themselves and their children.

The province said this allows the program to serve up to 200 families by adding four new staff.

Stefanson said Manitoba Child and Family Services (CFS) agencies will now be able to refer more women to this program, which will allow for the shift away from the birth alerts.

She said the Mothering Project will include a CFS liaison.

The province said it will also commit to giving $350,000 annually to Mount Carmel Clinic beginning in 2021-22 to ensure the expanded services continue.

"The success and importance of this program is difficult to describe as I find it challenging to put into words the enormous impact it has had on so many families' lives," Shoffner said.

"It has been proven time and time again the negative impact that comes from children being taken from their families and put into care – the ending of birth alerts is a huge step forward in changing policies to better reflect the needs of our families."

She said this funding should be looked at as an investment in the children and youth in the North End.

This is a developing story. More to come.