WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on Monday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

As of Sunday, Manitoba has gone 12 straight days with no new cases of COVID-19.

To date, there have been 325 cases of the virus in the province, with seven deaths.

Information on the number of active cases, recoveries and total tests administered will be updated on Monday.

This is a developing story, more details to come.