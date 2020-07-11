Advertisement
No new COVID-19 cases identified in Manitoba Saturday
Published Saturday, July 11, 2020 12:07PM CST Last Updated Saturday, July 11, 2020 12:11PM CST
WINNIPEG -- For 11 days in a row, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.
Health official said as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, no new cases have been identified.
The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases remains at 325.
Data on the number of active cases, people recovered, and tests administrated will be updated on Monday.
As of Friday, 314 people had recovered from the virus in Manitoba. The death toll remains at 7.
Almost 70,000 tests have been administered in the province since February.