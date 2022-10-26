Martial arts instructor arrested for sexual assault of student: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 23-year-old martial arts instructor for the sexual assault of one of his teenage students.

The police’s child abuse unit first began to investigate this incident in July 2022 after receiving a report of a teen who had been sexually assaulted by their martial arts instructor from May to July of 2022.

According to police, the victim said that on more than one occasion, before entering the class, the instructor touched them in an unwanted and sexual manner, and tried to kiss them on another occasion. Police noted the victim was not physically injured during these incidents.

Through the investigation, police said they learned there were previous grooming incidents towards the victim, which took place through electronic communication.

On Tuesday, police arrested, Noah James Beaton-Stokell, a 23-year-old Winnipeg man, and charged him with sexual exploitation and sexual assault. He was released on Crown-imposed conditions.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police are not providing the location of the incident or the gender of the teen to protect their identity.

Anyone who wants to speak to an investigator can call the child abuse unit at 204-986-3296. Additional supports are available through the police’s victim services at 204-986-6350 or the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.