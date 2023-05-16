Maxime Bernier admits to public health order violations

Maxime Bernier has admitted to two offences for violating gathering rules in Manitoba related to pandemic protocols.

Through his lawyer, the People’s Party of Canada leader admitted to the offences.

Two other charges related to isolation rules were stayed.

The resolution comes as a trial was set to begin.

A sentencing hearing is underway.

The Crown is seeking two fines worth a total of $3,300.

Bernier’s lawyer called the fines “overly punitive,” arguing for reprimands instead.

Court heard Bernier was in Manitoba in June 2021 campaigning before an anticipated federal election call.

This is a developing story.