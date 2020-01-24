WINNIPEG -- The city is giving the Exchange District BIZ money to come up with a plan to help area businesses struggling due to parking rates and a loss of parking spaces.

A news release about Mayor Brian Bowman’s annual State of the City Address says $100,000 will be provided for the BIZ to come up with “timely and strategic planning recommendations.”

Businesses in the Exchange District say new bike paths and increased parking rates are driving away customers.

A recent motion to the city’s budget process calls for a $1.50 decrease for parking city-wide.

During his speech, Bowman also announced budget day will be on March 6.

Other address highlights include:

-A Newcomer and Inclusion Policy

-Road construction “innovations” by the U of M Infrastructure Chair -The next update to Our Winnipeg will align with UN sustainability goals.

More details to come.