Mild, dry winter could lead to increased forest fire risk
Though most Manitobans have been enjoying the mild winter, the warm weather may have some negative impacts in the coming months.
According to Curtis Hull with Climate Change Connection Manitoba, the dry weather could have “really serious consequences” in the spring and summer, including increasing the risk of forest fires.
He said this is particularly concerning for those who live in forested areas.
“If the fire is threatening the community and they have to evacuate and you’re a winter road community, the only way in and out in the summertime is by air,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.
“So we would have to have evacuations by air from those communities.”
Hull added that even those who don’t live by forests can also be impacted by these fires, as they create smoky conditions across the Prairies.
“If you’ve got respiratory issues or you’re vulnerable that way, that smoke can be really insidious,” he said.
Along with increasing forest fire risk, the lack of snow is creating issues with winter roads in some Manitoba communities.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals devote $28M to beef up fight against stolen car exports on eve of summit
The federal government is earmarking $28 million in new money to help fight the export of stolen vehicles. The government says the money will give the Canada Border Services Agency more capacity to detect and search containers with pilfered autos.
Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members
Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
Singh puts PM 'on notice' over pharmacare bill, says failure to deliver a 'deal breaker'
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "on notice" that the failure to present a sufficient piece of pharmacare framework legislation by the March 1 deadline will be a supply-and-confidence deal-breaker.
Woman riding her horses in Alberta town causing bylaw confusion
A woman who runs a horse rehabilitation facility near High River, Alta., says the town is not in favour of her riding her horses in the community as a means of transportation.
Prince William thanks public for messages to King Charles and Kate, says they mean 'a great deal'
Prince William returned to royal duties Wednesday for the first time since his father, King Charles III, announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife, Kate, was hospitalized for abdominal surgery.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Researchers say they have found the 'smoking gun' for tackling life-long allergies
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
'Terrorizing our community': Arrests made in GTA extortion attempts
Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is 'terrorizing' the community.
