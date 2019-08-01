

UPDATE: RCMP officers said Shane Morris has been found safe.

They thank the public for their help.

EARLIER: RCMP officers are asking the public for help finding an 18-year-old man who was last seen over two weeks ago.

Shane Morris was last seen in Thompson, Man., on July 17, but is believed to have been in Winnipeg on July 26. Police say he may be headed to the Toronto area.

Morris is described as six foot two, around 230 pounds with dark brown eyes, and short black hair, which is sometimes dyed blonde.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers.