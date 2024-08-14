Missing man found dead after ATV crash: RCMP

A 53-year-old man is dead after an ATV collision on Sagkeeng First Nation.

RCMP said the man, a member of Sagkeeng First Nation, had been missing since Saturday morning when he left his home on an ATV.

Mounties, Sagkeeng Fire Department crews, and community members started searching the area for him on Monday. At around 7:20 p.m., his body was found near Cat Fish Creek by local searchers. RCMP said he had been involved in a fatal ATV crash.

Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.