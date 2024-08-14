WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing man found dead after ATV crash: RCMP

    An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo. An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo.
    A 53-year-old man is dead after an ATV collision on Sagkeeng First Nation.

    RCMP said the man, a member of Sagkeeng First Nation, had been missing since Saturday morning when he left his home on an ATV.

    Mounties, Sagkeeng Fire Department crews, and community members started searching the area for him on Monday. At around 7:20 p.m., his body was found near Cat Fish Creek by local searchers. RCMP said he had been involved in a fatal ATV crash.

    Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.

    Dramatic rescue in town of Harrington

      In his forty-one years as a volunteer firefighter, Neil Swail had never had to perform a water rescue on land. That changed on Friday when torrential rains poured over Southern Quebec. Swail, the Director of Public Security for the town of Harrington, located northwest of Montreal, said that they received a call about a couple trapped in a vehicle on White Road.

