WINNIPEG -- As services gradually begin reopening in the province, Manitoba Public Insurance said it is beginning to resume some driving tests in the province.

MPI confirmed to CTV News they will begin resuming tests for Class 1 licences in the coming weeks.

The Class 1 licence is primarily for semi-truck drivers.

A spokesperson for the agency said no new tests are being booked at the moment, but the tests will be for drivers who had their appointments cancelled when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Manitoba. It is not yet known when other driver tests will resume.

Trucks taking part in the tests must be fully sanitized, the spokesperson said. Drivers and the driver examiner must both wear gloves and masks while in the truck with the test.