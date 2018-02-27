The Winnipeg Police Service is setting up a separate unit to deal with illicit drugs like meth and opioids.

Earlier this month police said they will roll out a drug strategy in April focusing on enforcement, intervention and education.

The service’s 2018 business plan says this strategy will be overseen by a newly created Drug Enforcement Unit. The business plan says meth and opioids are an emerging threat to the safety and wellbeing of all citizens.

The document highlights other initiatives including a review of the service’s ability to effectively respond to calls for service. Over the past two years, calls for service have spiked, impacting response times. The plan seeks to find efficiencies to improve the system.