A new taxi cab service named Yellow Taxi is set to launch in Winnipeg after the city issued 60 new taxi cab licenses earlier this year.

Drivers held a meeting Sunday to discuss the new service’s dispatch logistics.

Baldev Gill said he worked as a taxi cab driver for many years before coming up with the idea for the new company. He said he will not be charging new drivers an initial fee to join, which he added is often the industry practice. Gill said he doesn’t want to add to the list of fees drivers already face.

“They have to spend a lot of money buying new cars, and all the equipment they need to buy, they need to buy new taxi meter, new radio, computer, shields, strobe lights for the taxi, everything."

There isn’t a date set for the launch of the new taxi service yet.