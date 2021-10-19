New video series to answer questions from multicultural Manitobans about COVID-19 vaccine

Winnipeg -

An online series aimed at multicultural Manitobans will answer some of the most pressing questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

U Multicultural said it has developed Doc Talk, a series of interviews with doctors of diverse backgrounds to provide statistics, scientific data and facts to educate about the COVID-19 immunization process.

The community-based media channel said in a news release the series was developed through the Protect MB Community Outreach and Incentive Grant programs.

"It's always great to have an opportunity to talk to people and provide education,” said Jared Bullard, section head of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Manitoba and associate medical director of Cadham Provincial Laboratory.

“There's a lot of information out there, and it's often hard to know what's appropriate and real versus what's very much misinformation or disinformation."

U Multicultural said many diverse communities in Winnipeg have questions and concerns about the vaccine, and this series aims to answer them.

“We've found in our Manitoba data that people who identify as BIPoC (Black, Indigenous, and People of colour) and lower socioeconomic status are associated with an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 and severe disease or death from getting a COVID infection,” said Manitoba Health Chief Occupational Medical Officer Denise Koh.

The 10-episode series will be released in video format on U Multicultural’s web platforms and 24/7 television stream, as well as on its social media platforms. The radio component will be released on 24/7, web-based radio streaming and shared with local community FM stations.

It will also be available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Radio Public.