WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Chief John Lane says there was no “explicit racism” towards a patient from an October incident that sparked a third-party review.

That review concluded two firefighters refused to help a paramedic on the scene because of “racial animus.” It said there was a two-minute delay in care as a result and that there was implicit bias against the patient because she was Indigenous.

Four firefighters involved were initially put on leave pending an internal investigation.

Now a memo from Lane says the internal investigation speaks to the role that implicit bias played in the incident but racism was not a factor.

“As was stated in the investigation report from the outset, there was no explicit racism demonstrated towards the patient,” writes Lane. “The possibility of racial animus towards the ambulance paramedic that was raised in the report was determined to be unfounded.”

Lane also suggests some sort of disciplinary actions were taken and there may be more to come but he does not specify.

“Outcomes have been delivered to some of the employees involved in the investigation. Other employees who were also involved in the investigation have yet to receive outcomes,” writes Lane.

Lane says education is the most effective way to address implicit bias, which he says are unconscious stereotypes and attitudes.

The United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg says the memo speaks for itself and shows politicians and organizations should wait for due process.

“This unjustified demands for terminations of 4 respected and valued members of the WFPS has caused indescribable pain and suffering for the individuals and their families,” writes UFFW President Alex Forrest.

MGEU, the union representing paramedics, has said fallout from the October incident has caused tension in stations between paramedics and firefighters and it wants its members removed from the fire halls.

CTV News has reached out to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service for comment.