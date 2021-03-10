WINNIPEG -- The union representing four firefighters placed on leave over allegations a dispute with a paramedic led to a delay in a patient’s care says they’re going back to work.

In October last year, two paramedics and the four firefighters attended to a call of a 23-year-old woman with a self-inflicted stab wound.

A third-party report concluded two firefighters refused to help a paramedic on the scene because of personal animus towards the paramedic.

It also found a lack of concern for the patient due to the presence of implicit bias because she’s Indigenous.

Now a letter to union members says the disciplinary process is complete and the firefighters will be back at work shortly.

It’s unclear what, if any, discipline they received as the memo says the union can’t provide details at this time.

“We also want to advise the membership that this issue is not finished,” The memo states. “We will ensure that all aspects of justice for what these members went through will be followed through.”

The United Firefighters of Winnipeg has called on the mayor to release a video from the incident it says will show there was no delay.

CTV News has asked for comment from the city on the memo.