The RCMP says there have been no new sightings of two B.C. homicide suspects and no new information that would lead them to believe that the suspects have left the area, as the search continues in Gillam, Man.

Mounties say they have now completed their canvas of Fox Lake Cree Nation and will now focus on completing the canvas of homes in the Town of Gillam.

Investigators have visited 250 homes so far.

Police say Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were last seen in the Gillam area before their burned vehicle was discovered last Monday near Fox Lake Cree Nation, which is about 45 minutes north.

The two suspects are wanted in connection to three homicides in northern B.C.

In the remote areas surrounding Gillam, officers are searching cottages, cabins, waterways, and along rail lines – on foot and in the air – for any signs of the suspects.

No new sightings of suspects. Officers are searching cottages, cabins, waterways, & along the rail line for any signs of the suspects. This search of remote areas is being conducted both on foot & in the air. The terrain is immense & varied w/lakes, ponds, muskeg etc. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/9xp5eg8GnI — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 28, 2019

Members of the Royal Canadian Airforce joined the RCMP Saturday, with an RCAF search and rescue CC-130H Hercules aircraft from Winnipeg, to provide assistance with the search.

Mounties say investigators have now received over 200 tips in the last five days and none have lead them to believe the suspects are outside of the Gillam area.

However, police still aren’t ruling out the possibility that someone may have inadvertently helped the suspects escape.

It says the suspects could have changed their appearance.

The RCMP is reminding people not to approach the suspects. Anyone with tips or information is asked to call 911, or local police in the Gillam area at 204-652-2200 or in the Thompson area at 204-677-6911.