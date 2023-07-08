'Nobody is living in them': Infill development delays leading to more vacant houses in Winnipeg
Residential infill has become the norm across Winnipeg, as old single-family houses are torn down and replaced with modern, more environmentally-friendly multiplexes. However, some Winnipeg residents are worried that infill development delays could lead to crime and safety issues as houses sit vacant for years before being re-developed.
Valerie Curtis has been calling 311 about several derelict properties in her Glenwood neighbourhood, looking for answers about when they will be torn down.
"Their yards and everything are terrible, and you can tell they're vacant," she said. "It's just obvious to the naked eye that nobody is living in them."
One house at 151 Stranmillis Avenue has been sitting vacant for nearly a year. The house shows considerable damage on its siding and has an overgrown, weed-filled yard. Curtis said another nearby house on Imperial Avenue has been empty longer.
One house at 151 Stranmillis Avenue has been sitting vacant for nearly a year. The house shows considerable damage on its siding and has an overgrown, weed-filled yard. (Source: Valerie Curtis)
She feels the developers who own the properties are not building quickly enough. "They never used to do that, they would develop them in a certain amount of time," said Curtis.
In the Corydon area, a trio of boarded-up houses sit vacant at the corner of McMillan Avenue and Stafford Street, waiting to be re-developed into a new mixed-used building with both residential and commercial spaces.
The houses at 911-915 McMillan Avenue became the centre of controversy in 2021 when 68 area residents opposed a new infill development there, speaking out against it at a city hall land variance appeal. City council approved the variances anyway, and the project was allowed to move forward.
Two years later the three McMillan houses still sit vacant, now boarded up and tagged with graffiti.
Developer Dwell Design Homes said the McMillan project has been delayed for several reasons.
"Interest rates rising, and inflation causing the cost of goods to go up," said president Braydin Huynen. "So we've actually brought it back to the drawing board to re-design the building itself."
Huynen has been working with the building's architect to come up with a new plan for the building in order to reduce costs. It may have fewer than the originally-proposed 22 units, and there will no longer be underground parking.
In the meantime, Dwell Design Homes can't tear down the old houses until it's ready to start construction on the new building.
"You can't demolish a house unless it's condemned, or you have permit applications to build something new," Huynen said.
The City of Winnipeg currently has no rules in place about how long a house can remain vacant, but it does strongly discourage vacant buildings, and more specifically boarded-up windows.
"The city does have mechanisms in place to incentivize re-occupancy, including fees for inspections, boarding permit fees, non-compliant inspections, and empty building fees (five years and longer)," said the city in an email statement.
The city is currently looking at strategies to address problematic vacant buildings, including streamlining the process, and shortening the timeframe between the application for a demolition permit and the removal of a building and debris.
"Once a building permit is issued, the applicant has six months to initiate work, and three years to complete the build, as per the Winnipeg building by-law, not counting any authorized extensions," said the city.
Curtis believes the vacant houses will lead to more fires and break-ins in the area. "People do wander through the area and if they keep coming by enough, they'll notice that it's empty," she said.
She feels infill development should be moving along more quickly. "Within a certain time limit, they should be putting the old shovel in, and building what they decided to build in the first place."
Daerwood Homes owns the vacant property on Stranmillis Avenue. A spokesperson for the company tells CTV News it has taken nearly a year to go through all the necessary subdivision approvals, but the construction of two new homes is slated to begin there in a few months.
Huynen said Dwell Design Homes does not have a start date for its McMillan project yet, but would like to get the three houses demolished as soon as possible.
"We still want to demolish them for safety reasons and we're exploring those options with the city."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A huge shame': Asylum seekers sleeping on the streets of Toronto as city, feds argue over who should foot the bill
Advocates are calling on all levels of government to do more to address what they call a 'human rights disaster' as asylum seekers are stranded on the streets of Toronto and the municipal and federal governments argue over who should foot the bill to provide them with shelter.
Canadian company to service remote Canada using self-flying plane in one-year deal with feds
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
Global cyberattack affected some U.S. Sun Life customers’ information, company says
Sun Life says the personal data of some of its members in the U.S. was leaked during a global cyberattack that happened in June.
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
The Dutch prime minister hands in his resignation as the government collapses over migration
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited the king Saturday to turn in the resignation of his four-party coalition and set the deeply divided Netherlands on track for a general election later this year.
New report reveals list of safest cities in Canada
A new report from rentals platform Rentola.ca reveals the safest cities in Canada, with Ontario cities dominating the top 10 on the list.
Canada condemns use of cluster munitions following U.S. decision to send weapon to Ukraine
The Government of Canada is hammering down on its stance against the use of cluster munitions following the U.S. decision to send the controversial weapon to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy hails Ukraine's soldiers from a symbolic Black Sea island to mark 500 days of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the 500th day of the war Saturday by hailing the country's soldiers in a video from a Black Sea island that became the symbol of Ukraine's resilience in the face of the Russian invasion.
Scotland wants to decriminalize drugs. The U.K. government just says no
The Scottish government has proposed decriminalizing possession of all drugs for personal use to tackle one of Europe's highest overdose death rates.
Regina
-
Kitten looking for special home after dog attack left her with mobility issues
A kitten who was brought in recently to an organization in Lumsden is looking for a special home, after a dog attack left her back legs paralyzed for the time being.
-
Sask. RCMP say 'horrifying' trafficking case not unusual in Canada
One of Saskatchewan's top RCMP officers says while the allegations arising from a human trafficking investigation are "horrifying" they are unfortunately not out of the ordinary when it comes to such crimes.
-
Man in high-speed crash assaults officer, tosses objects at vehicles on Ring Road, police say
A 26-year-old man is facing nine charges including impaired driving and resisting arrest following an incident Thursday afternoon that led to a high-speed crash on Ring Road, police say.
Saskatoon
-
Lawsuit against Saskatoon's Legacy Christian Academy, Mile Two Church underway
Roughly two dozen former students of Legacy Christian Academy, and nearly as many lawyers, filled a Court of King’s Bench courtroom in Saskatoon Friday to begin a civil case against a church-operated school.
-
-
Sask. RCMP say 'horrifying' trafficking case not unusual in Canada
One of Saskatchewan's top RCMP officers says while the allegations arising from a human trafficking investigation are "horrifying" they are unfortunately not out of the ordinary when it comes to such crimes.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Pride cancels annual Pride March in response to criticism of police involvement
Fierté Sudbury Pride has cancelled its annual ‘Pride March’ following statements made by Black Lives Matter Sudbury.
-
OPP launching text messaging pilot project
Starting July 10, the Ontario Provincial Police will launch a new initiative that involves sending text messages to people who call-in to report certain incidents.
-
Gen Z still sees a stigma around hearing aids
Hearing aids have improved dramatically in the 120+ years since they were invented – however a recent survey indicates that there is still a stigma around them with young people.
Edmonton
-
High temperatures expected over the weekend, Edmonton under heat warning
Edmonton, and most of Alberta, is under a heat warning as daytime highs are expected to remain near 30 degrees over the weekend.
-
Edmontonians 'needn't worry' about peace bonds issued for detainees returning from Syrian camps
The lawyer for two women and three children returning home to Edmonton on Friday after spending about five years in Syrian detention camps says despite a federal court ordering peace bonds for the adults, the public has nothing to fear.
-
Russian pavilion to be excluded from 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival because of safety concerns: board
The Russian pavilion will not be part of the 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival, the Edmonton Heritage Festival Association (EHFA) board announced on Friday.
Toronto
-
Victim identified in daytime shooting in Toronto: police
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in the Leslieville area.
-
'A huge shame': Asylum seekers sleeping on the streets of Toronto as city, feds argue over who should foot the bill
Advocates are calling on all levels of government to do more to address what they call a 'human rights disaster' as asylum seekers are stranded on the streets of Toronto and the municipal and federal governments argue over who should foot the bill to provide them with shelter.
-
Suspect in TTC stabbing arrested: police
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries on a moving subway train earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Calgary's 'biggest and best' Stampede breakfast rings in 63rd year with massive turnout
Tens of thousands of people ate, played and danced in southwest Calgary Saturday morning during the city's biggest pancake breakfast.
-
Heat warning issued for Calgary
Parts of southern Alberta, including Calgary were under a heat warning Saturday.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre rally for support in Calgary at Stampede breakfast events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary for a second day, and he has a pair of Stampede pancake breakfasts on his plate.
Montreal
-
Bar that became epicentre of Lac-Megantic tragedy now a symbol of its rebuild
The bar that became the epicentre of the deadly train disaster that struck Lac-Megantic, Que., 10 years ago marked the sombre anniversary on Friday in much the same way it spent the hours leading up to the tragedy: with music, laughter and even joy.
-
Serious workplace accident under investigation at Montreal airport
Authorities are investigating after a serious accident at Montreal's international airport took place Saturday. While details of the event have not been released, a first-responder source told CTV the worker was unconscious while on-route to the hospital.
-
Police say 2 dead in pile-up on Highway 40 near Trois-Rivieres, Que.
Two people are dead after a collision involving two cars and two heavy trucks Friday on Highway 40 near Trois-Rivieres, according to police. At the time of the collision, a vehicle became wedged between the two trucks, partially under one of them, police said.
Ottawa
-
Hockey and broomball connecting generations together
The second annual Every Child Matters Hockey and Broomball tournament is taking over rinks across the region this weekend.
-
Beachburg Fair kicks off fair season in the Ottawa Valley
Thousands are descending on Beachburg, Ont. in the Ottawa Valley this weekend for the annual Beachburg Fair.
-
Veteran Ottawa quarterback Masoli to make '23 season debut versus Ticats
Jeremiah Masoli will make his season debut when Ottawa visits the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night. Masoli's return will come a year to the day when he suffered a season-ending leg injury versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders -- a span of 17 games that saw the Redblacks go 5-12.
Atlantic
-
As uncertainty looms in Halifax, Nova Scotia town to host first-ever Pride parade
With uncertainty looming over Halifax's Pride parade this year, smaller communities in Nova Scotia are stepping up and opening their doors during what some say is a pivotal time for LGBTQ rights.
-
Amid global heat records, Higgs renews call for elimination of federal carbon tax
In a rare weekend statement, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has renewed calls for the federal government to rescind both the carbon tax and clean fuel regulations.
-
Water woes continue to plague tourist hotspot of Alma, N.B.
Saturday was day four of a boil water advisory for one of the main tourist hot spots in the province of New Brunswick, but it's nothing new to the people who live there.
Kitchener
-
Early morning car fire in Cambridge sparks confusion, concern
Concerned Cambridge residents are wondering what caused a sudden, early morning truck fire near their homes.
-
Nearly 100 surgeries deferred at Cambridge hospital after mechanical failure
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) was forced to cancel nearly 100 surgeries this week after an unexpected mechanical failure.
-
End of London-Kitchener GO Train service bad news for Stratford, say local leaders
It’s nearly the end of the line for GO Train service between London and Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
B.C. father shares barriers he faced getting help for teen daughter before her overdose death
Each day, Greg Sword said he questions whether there was something he could have done to prevent his teenage daughter from dying of an overdose. He asks why a parent cannot get their underage children the help and support they need.
-
Heat, thunderstorm warnings issued across B.C. amid historically hot month
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a swath of heat warnings for the weekend, covering much of the province’s Interior and parts of the North.
-
Police watchdog called in after man dies in Surrey
B.C.’s police oversight agency is investigating after an incident in Surrey Friday night where one man died, it confirmed.
Vancouver Island
-
'I hope to inspire everybody': Charity runner halfway through 10 marathons in 10 days
A Victoria marathon runner completed her fifth marathon in as many days on Friday with a goal of completing 10 in a row by next Wednesday.
-
Coast guard issues first-ever fine for abandoned vessel in Victoria
The Canadian Coast Guard has issued its first fine against the owner of a derelict and abandoned vessel under a federal law that took effect four years ago.
-
Family of Jared Lowndes sue RCMP over 2021 shooting death in Campbell River
It has been two years since RCMP officers shot and killed Jared Lowndes at a Tim Hortons in Campbell River, B.C., but his mother Laura Holland says time has done nothing to stem her grief.