WINNIPEG -- After going six days in a row without a new case, the province announced one new case in Manitoba on Monday.

The Province of Manitoba announced one new COVID-19 had been identified in the province as of 9:30 a.m. in its daily bulletin on Monday. The total number of cases in the province now sites at 290.

Currently, one person is in hospital with the virus and no one is in intensive care . There are 26 active cases, and 257 people have recovered.

The province said the number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at seven.

On Sunday, 487 COVID-19 tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 35,200.

Many community testing sites are closed Monday for Victoria Day long weekend.

Manitobans are reminded to stay in or close to their home communities and stay home as much as possible.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, made a tweet Monday, reminding Manitobans about maintaining proper protocols during the recent warm weather.

We can still enjoy the summer weather while reducing the spread of #COVID19. Remember to always wash your hands, cover your cough/sneeze, maintain social distancing and do not gather in large groups. #StayHome if you do not feel well. — Dr. Brent Roussin (@roussin_brent) May 18, 2020

Manitobans from the south part of the province are not allowed to travel past the 53rd parallel, essentially anywhere north of the northern end of Lake Winnipeg.