The City of Winnipeg says it’s making some progress with the problems facing Peggo cards.

Transit users have experienced issues with the system, most notably some people have had trouble loading their cards online.

Officials told the city’s finance committee Wednesday, complaints related to the cards have declined. They also said the online purchase error rate has gone down from 1.8per cent in October to 0.6% more recently.

The program has a $17 million budget and is more than two years behind schedule from when it was rolled out.