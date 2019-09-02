The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the death of 26-year-old Kyle Allan Malanchhuck.

Police said they believe the man and Malanchuck had been socializing with people at a party in the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue on Thurday August 22 when Malanchuck was shot in the upper body and died.

On Friday August 30, police said around 11:30 a.m. officers took a man into custody in the area of Salter Street and Alfred Avenue.

Winnipeg police have charged Bradley Shawn Thomas, 24, with second degree murder, and several other offences.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.