WINNIPEG -- Brandon police found knives hidden in a woman’s elbow pads after arresting her Tuesday night.

Police said officers were called to a business in the 700 block of 10th Street around 11 p.m., where a woman was allegedly harassing patrons.

A 35-year-old woman was found to be wanted on outstanding charges for failing to attend court, said police. Following her arrest, police found two knives, which were concealed in elbow pads on each of her forearms. Police said she was not supposed to be in possession of any weapons.

Police said the woman was expected in court Wednesday on charges of failing to attend court, carrying a concealed weapon, and a breach of a release order.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.