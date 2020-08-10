WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers are trying to determine whether a missing person investigation is connected to human remains found in Little Grand Rapids, Man.

On Aug. 4, Mounties received a report of a missing 27-year-old man, Lorne Delmar McKay. Police said McKay’s family hasn’t seen him since May 29, when it’s believed he left Little Grand Rapids.

On June 30, police found human remains in the community. They are now trying to determine if McKay’s disappearance is related to these found remains.

Police describe McKay as five foot ten inches in height, 180 pounds with short black hair, a moustache and brown eyes. It’s believed he’s in Winnipeg.

RCMP officers ask anyone who’s seen McKay or has information on his location to call 204-397-2249 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.