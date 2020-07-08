WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating two violent, overnight incidents in the 700 block of Maryland Street.

The first incident was a shooting that took place around midnight.

Officers confirmed one person was hurt in relation to the incident, but did not provide details on their identity. Witnesses told CTV Winnipeg they heard loud gunshots in the area.

The second incident was a brawl that took place at the Maryland Bar.

As of Wednesday morning, access to the side streets by the New Lodge Hotel has been blocked off by police tape.

There are no further details at this time in regards to time, location, arrests or injuries in regards to either incident. Police continue to investigate but officers said the two incidents are unrelated.

CTV Winnipeg will update these stories as more details become available.