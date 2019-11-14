Police presence on St. Matthews due to ongoing investigation
(Source: Mike Arsenault/CTV News Winnipeg)
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 7:04PM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 15, 2019 7:42AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Several police vehicles were at a residence in the area of St. Matthews Avenue and Toronto Street in Winnipeg.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a Winnipeg police swat vehicle, members of the guns & gangs unit, as well as the street crime unit were seen outside the home.
The area was blocked off by police in all directions.
Police appeared to have entered the residence.
Witnesses told CTV News people were taken into custody when police first arrived.
On Friday morning police said it was an ongoing investigation and they have no further information to provide at this time.
No one was hurt.