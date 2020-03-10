Police responding to Charleswood domestic disturbance fatally shoot 27-year old man
Police officers hold the scene in the 100 block of Kowalsky Crescent Tuesday morning near the home where police responding to a domestic disturbance fatally shot a 27 year-old man (Image: Jamie Dowsett-CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- A 27-year-old man died after he was shot by Winnipeg Police officers early Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, at around 4:45 a.m. patrol officers responded to several 911 calls about a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Kowalsky Crescent in Charleswood.
Police said on arrival, they discovered a man who was actively assaulting two other adult residents with an edged weapon.
Police shot the 27-year-old man. He was taken to hospital where he later died. Two other people were also hospitalized.
As this is an officer-involved shooting, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and has taken over the investigation.