WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 19-year-old. Omar Al Ziab was last seen in St. Vital the evening of April, 4 2020.

Police say they are concerned for his well-being. Ziab is described as Middle Eastern and 5’3 tall with an average build.

He was wearing a black hoody, white runners and carrying a dark grey backpack at the time of his disappearance. He may be using crutches.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crimestoppers.