WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking the public for help, after a man who is facing several charges related to armed robbery failed to appear in court.

Luke Pawel Sanocki, 41, was arrested on Jan. 2, 2019, in relation to an armed robbery that happened in December 2018 at a hotel in the 2900 block of Pembina Highway.

He was charged with armed robbery while using a restricted or prohibited firearm, two counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, wearing a disguise with intent, and two counts of pointing a firearm.

Police said Sanocki was released from custody, and he didn't show up for his court date.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sanocki, but investigators can't find him.

He is described as five foot nine and 193 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on where Sanocki might be, they are asked to call the major crimes unit at 204.986.6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204.786.8477.

The charges against Sanocki have not been tested in court.