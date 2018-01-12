

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police recovered firearms, drugs, and cash inside two separate apartment suites Thursday.

Officers said they first received a report of suspicious activity at a home in the 200 block of Chalmers Avenue East.

Police learned that a handgun and drugs were seen inside the residence, and investigators obtained a search warrant to enter the suite.

Police said they recovered a loaded handgun, $30,000 in cocaine, $25,000 in methamphetamine, and $15,000 in cash.

Tyion Policarpo, 28, has been charged with numerous firearms and drugs related charges.

He remains in custody.

That same day, police responded to a report of a man being threatened at an apartment in the 3300 block of Pembina Highway.

Police arrived to find two men inside a suite, where they also recovered $26,000 in methamphetamine along with a loaded shotgun.

Mario Trunzo, 50, has been charged with numerous firearms and drug related offenses.

He also remains in custody.

Another man in his 50’s was also charged with similar offences and was released on a promise to appear in court.