Poor driving conditions prompt highway closures, bus cancellations in Manitoba
A number of Manitoba highways are closed and school buses are cancelled on Thursday morning due to poor winter driving conditions, icy roads and reduced visibility.
According to the Manitoba government, the following highways are closed:
- Highway 5 from eight kilometres east of Highway 584 to the Saskatchewan border,
- Highway 16 from Highway 83 to the Saskatchewan border;
- Highway 41 from Highway 16 to Saint Lazare;
- Highway 45 from Russell to the town of Vista; and
- Highway 83 from Russell to Highway 489.
The Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (DSFM) announced buses are cancelled for the following schools: École Saint-Joachim, École Saint-Lazare, École Régionale Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, École Gilbert-Rosset, École Pointe-des-Chênes, and École La Source Shilo.
These closures and cancellations come as a special weather statement remains in effect for southern Manitoba.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), southern Manitoba received eight to 15 centimetres (cm) of snow since Tuesday afternoon.
In Winnipeg specifically, snowfall totals ranged from nine to 13 cm; however, there are no official totals as of yet.
Those in southeastern Manitoba can expect a band of heavier snow on Thursday, with some freezing drizzle mixed in. Western Manitoba is expected to have received another five to 10 cm of snow on Wednesday night.
By the weekend, some southern Manitoba areas will have received upwards of 20 to 30 centimetres of snow. More information on the snowfall can be found online.
Weather conditions are expected to improve Friday and into Saturday.
